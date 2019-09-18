Rihanna believes women of all shapes, colors and sizes should be celebrated, and that spirit of inclusion has made her lingerie and beauty lines successes.
“Women just need a little bit of validation,” the superstar explained ahead of her Savage X Fenty fashion show last week. “You are beautiful. Your body’s beautiful. Your body’s sexy and you deserve to feel that way,” she added.
That mission will be showcased Friday as Amazon Prime Video streams her New York Fashion Week show for Savage X Fenty. The event’s army of models included women of all sizes in a range of ethnicities and skin tones.
Rihanna opened the Sept. 10 show dressed in a lace bodysuit, a black bra top and a black velvet miniskirt. Halsey sang her new single, “Graveyard,” live for the first time. Migos, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and other hip-hop talents also performed. Cara Delevingne, who appears in Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” strutted on stage in a lime-green bodysuit.
***
“Bachelor in Paradise” contestants Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty — the franchise’s first same-sex couple — got engaged Tuesday night in a historic finale episode. The pair’s romance had a fairy tale ending during the three-hour broadcast.
Burnett popped the question on the beach after the couple professed their love for each other. Though she had pursued a male participant, she later came out as sexually fluid and fell for Haggerty.
***
Canadian novelist and conservationist Graeme Gibson, the longtime partner of writer Margaret Atwood, died Wednesday at age 85.
Gibson died in London, where Atwood had been promoting her new novel, “The Testaments.”
“We are devastated by the loss of Graeme, our beloved father, grandfather, and spouse, but we are happy that he achieved the kind of swift exit he wanted and avoided the decline into further dementia that he feared,” Atwood said in a statement.
Known early in his career for his modernist style, Gibson published several books and was active with organizations including PEN Canada and the World Wildlife Fund Canada.
