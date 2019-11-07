Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote.
Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.
When We Vote, a nonprofit founded in 2018, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation. The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.
Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea” and that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”
***
Christian comedian John Crist canceled his tour after allegations of sexual harassment and pressuring women into sexual relationships were published Wednesday in a magazine for charismatic Christians.
Five women shared their stories with Charisma magazine. The allegations from the past seven years include that Crist offered show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and would repeatedly call women while drunk. He apologized in a statement to the magazine, acknowledging he had sometimes crossed the line.
“While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this — I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly,” he wrote in a statement to Charisma, which was confirmed by People magazine. He said he has received regular professional treatment for “sexual sin and addiction struggles.”
Last week, Crist performed at Liberty University in Lynchburg, one of the largest stages in the country where evangelical youths gather for convocation. He graduated from Alabama’s Samford University, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.
