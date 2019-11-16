Britain’s Prince Andrew says he doesn’t remember a woman who has accused him of sexually exploiting her in encounters arranged by Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew told BBC Newsnight in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Saturday that he has “no recollection” of meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Epstein paid her $15,000 after she had sex with the prince in 2001 when she was 17.
Andrew has made similar denials for years but has come under new pressure following Epstein’s arrest and suicide last summer in New York.
“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew tells the BBC, according to excerpts of the interview released Friday.
Giuffre has produced a photo showing her posing with the prince in London and recently challenged the British royal to speak out, telling reporters: “He knows exactly what he’s done, and I hope he comes clean about it.”
Andrew has said he first met Epstein three years after his 10-year marriage with Sarah Ferguson ended in divorce in 1996. He said in a statement earlier this year that he saw Epstein “infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year.”
***
The 92nd Oscars is getting some fresh faces behind the production. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain will produce the show that will be broadcast live on ABC on Feb. 9.
While newcomers to the Academy Awards, both are veteran producers in the industry. Howell Taylor is an Oscar-nominated producer of “A Star Is Born.” Allain runs Homegrown Pictures and has been behind such films as “Hustle & Flow” and “Dear White People.”
Film academy president David Rubin says the pair will bring dynamism and excitement to the show, but it remains unclear whether there will be a host. Last year’s host-less Oscars saw an uptick in viewership after a record-low year.
