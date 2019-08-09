Richard Gere visited rescued migrants Friday on a humanitarian ship that has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea for over a week, landing smack in the middle of a debate over immigration that European nations have not been able to resolve.
The American film star took food and supplies by boat to 121 people aboard the Open Arms, a rescue ship floating in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa after being blocked from entering ports in Italy and Malta. Those nations want fellow European Union countries to take in more of the migrants who come across the sea.
Gere, 69, has a long history of human rights activism and often campaigns for environmental issues and AIDS research. He has been banned from China for advocating for human rights in Tibet.
He happened to be in Italy this week, and after seeing news about the boat’s plight, he contacted the Spanish charity Open Arms and asked “How can I help?” Two days later Gere was on Lampedusa, helping load a boat with supplies.
David Berman, founder of the indie rockers Silver Jews, whose witty lyrics and deadpan delivery influenced scores of bands, has died. He was 52.
Berman’s death Wednesday was confirmed by his father and his record label, Drag City. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Berman, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, was the only constant member of Silver Jews, which began with Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich, who both had ties with the band Pavement. The trio met as students at the University of Virginia.
Silver Jews disbanded in 2009 after six studio albums, starting with “Starlite Walker” in 1994 and ending with “Lookout Mountain, Lookout Sea” in 2008.
Berman resurfaced this year in the band Purple Mountains, releasing an album by the same name with the songs “Maybe I’m the Only One for Me” and “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger.”
Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beatz are planning to create a performing arts center in upstate New York. The couple’s proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.
Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, says the project will repurpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts center.
The Democrat and Chronicle reports the center is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple’s organization that focuses on supporting artists.
Shaw says she is scheduled to appear before the city’s planning board on Aug. 19.
