Amazon Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” isn’t just about fashion, it’s about worldwide commerce.
Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told a TV critics meeting in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday that there’s an international field of designers in the upcoming competition series. That makes them a match for the streaming service’s global audience, who serve as viewers and potential customers: Fashion seen on “Making the Cut” will be available to buy on Amazon.
Salke said the series has an international look. It was shot in Tokyo, New York and Paris, with a catwalk staged in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Chiara Ferragni are the hosts of the series coming in 2020. Amazon said the winner gets $1 million for brand investment.
***
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct charges against him.
A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday that based on the results of the investigation, Tyson “remains an employee and director of the Hayden Planetarium.” Museum officials would not comment further, saying it’s “a confidential personnel matter.”
Tyson was accused of behaving inappropriately with two women in an article published in November on the website Patheos.
Fox Broadcasting and National Geographic cleared Tyson to return to the air on “StarTalk” and “Cosmos” after investigating the same allegations.
A representative for Tyson did not respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.
***
A television show featuring New Orleans chef Isaac Toups is slated to launch soon. The show is dubbed “Kitchen Takeover” and will air on the Food Network.
It will feature Toups traveling around the country and helping failing restaurants and food-related businesses to get back on track.
In a news release, Toups invited people to watch the “big friendly Cajun try to help some good people out of some sticky situations.” The first show airs Saturday.
Toups is the chef and owner of Toups Meatery and Toups South. He also has a cookbook celebrating his love of the Cajun culture and cuisine of his childhood.
