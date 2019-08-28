After more than two years on the road, rocker Ed Sheeran will be taking some time off, he announced at the final show of his “Divide” tour.
“It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd, but it has been a long tour,” Sheeran said Monday night
Sheeran has been on the road since March 2017.
“There is something very bittersweet about [ending the tour],” the singer-songwriter said. “I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich [in eastern England]. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”
Sheeran married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in December but has barely spent time with her since then. He has spoken recently about wanting a more normal life. The singer told Charlamagne Tha God in July that he was thinking about crafting a touring life like Eminem’s, where he could have kids and be around to raise them, going on the road for only a month or so at a time.
***
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will join the University of Texas as a professor who this fall will teach in the Department of Radio-Television-Film.
McConaughey has been a visiting instructor at the flagship campus in Austin since 2015 and the university said Wednesday that the appointment recognizes his “outstanding work as a teacher and mentor.” He will continue teaching a Script to Screen film production class for which he developed the curriculum.
McConaughey earned a film degree from the school in 1993. He’s appeared in more than 50 films, including “Dazed and Confused,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for his leading role.
***
Donnie Fritts, a Muscle Shoals songwriter, artist and actor who was a frequent collaborator with Kris Kristofferson and wrote the song “We Had It All,” recorded by numerous artists including Waylon Jennings and Ray Charles, has died. He was 76.
His death on Tuesday was confirmed by his label. Fritts co-wrote songs like Dusty Springfield’s “Breakfast in Bed,” and “Choo Choo Train” by the Box Tops. He then joined Kristofferson’s band as a keyboard player for decades, which led him to be cast along with Kristofferson in films like “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid” and “A Star is Born.”
