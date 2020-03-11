Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has made a career of writing what she knows, from teaching about healthy body image to grappling with entering the real world after graduating college.
Her latest book, “ The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable, “ is a deep dive into various stories on forgiveness.
Schwarzenegger Pratt, the eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, writes in the book that she came up with the idea when struggling with how to forgive a friend with whom she had a falling-out. She interviewed 22 people, including kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart and Tanya Brown, the sister of murder victim Nicole Brown Simpson, and Sebastian Marroquin, the son of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, about their own experiences with forgiveness.
The biggest lesson learned is that forgiveness is not a one-size-fits-all process, Schwarzenegger Pratt says.
“There isn’t one way to forgive, there’s not a right way, a wrong way, there’s only your way,” she said. “I would never be able to tell somebody how to practice forgiveness specifically in their lives because it’s so unique to their situation.”
***
There’s only one television show that can stand atop the weekly ratings and say it did the same thing more than 40 years ago.
That’s CBS’ newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” which was the week’s most popular show with an episode that led with Dr. Jon LaPook talking about the coronavirus outbreak, the Nielsen company said. It was the show’s first time in the top spot this TV season.
“60 Minutes” would have to dust off the history books to find the first week it was ever television’s top-rated show. The newsmagazine finished as the top show for the entire TV season in 1979-80, back in its heyday with Mike Wallace and Morley Safer.
The ratings were delayed for a day due to some unexpected problems checking the accuracy of data.
