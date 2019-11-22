Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster.
On Friday, Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country’s largest shows. Over 30,000 people attended the concert.
Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday’s music video release for his song “Steppa.” The performer released his first album in the early ’90s and has become one of the important and respected acts in reggae. “Before the Dawn,” his last album released 2010, won the Grammy for best reggae album. Banton was released in December 2018 after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.
***
Prince Andrew is scaling back travel and facing an uncertain future as he steps away from the royal role he has embraced for his entire adult life.
The latest blow came Friday when the board of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announced that it was cutting ties to Andrew, who had been its patron, and Barclays said it would no longer be involved with Andrew’s prized Pitch@Palace enterprise.
The prince, 59, has suffered numerous setbacks in the six days since the broadcast of a TV interview from Buckingham Palace during which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York prison in August.
***
It was a beautiful decade for U2 on the touring front, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers raked in over $1 billion in ticket sales to be named the artist of the decade by Pollstar.
The touring trade publication says U2 grossed $1.03 billion in sales from November 2009 to November 2019, followed by The Rolling Stones with $929 million. Ed Sheeran was third with $922 million, Taylor Swift was No. 4 with an estimated $900 million, and Beyonce was fifth with $857 million.
