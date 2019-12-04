Willie Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn’t stopped using marijuana.
While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT-TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes.
Nelson, a longtime marijuana advocate, said he “started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever.”
Nelson, who owns a company that sells marijuana products, says: “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.”
His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday that Nelson hasn’t given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it.
“That said,” she said “Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking.”
One thing though Nelson won’t be giving up is touring.
“I love the bus,” he said. “This is my home.”
***
The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation “Joker,” Taika Waititi’s World War II romp “Jojo Rabbit” and Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell.”
The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes World War I thriller “1917,” Martin Scorsese’s crime epic “The Irishman,” Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit “Knives Out,” Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation “Little Women,” Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama “Marriage Story,” Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama “Richard Jewell.”
The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller “Parasite.”
The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.
***
A Kid Rock-owned restaurant in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena will close once its licensing agreement expires this spring, the singer and arena operator announced separately Wednesday.
The severing of ties between the suburban Detroit-born musician and Ilitch Holdings came days after video surfaced showing Kid Rock ranting against Oprah Winfrey, though neither party tied the parting to the video or the backlash that followed. The split also points to a widening estrangement between Kid Rock and the city he calls home.
“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” he wrote Wednesday on Facebook.
Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit opened in 2017 in Little Caesars Arena, which is home to the NHL’s Red Wings and the NBA’s Detroit Pistons.
Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings, said in a statement that Kid Rock “voluntarily decided” not to renew the deal for the restaurant that expires in April. He said the Ilitch organization has been in contact with the musician. The Ilitch statement said its “venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all.”
