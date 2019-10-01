British royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has sued a tabloid newspaper that she claims illegally published a personal letter she wrote.
A spokeswoman for the law firm handling the case told Britain’s Press Association that the lawsuit alleges the Mail on Sunday’s “intrusive” publication of the letter was copyright infringement, misuse of private information and a violation of data protection law.
Meghan was known as the American actress Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Harry accused the Mail on Sunday of editing out parts of the letter in “an intentionally destructive manner” to “manipulate” readers and provide an inaccurate characterization of his wife.
***
Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.
Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.
Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night. As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”
***
The musician and songwriter Bob Marley has been honored with an English Heritage blue plaque at the west London address where he and his band the Wailers lived in 1977.
The plaque was unveiled Tuesday at 42 Oakley St. in the Chelsea neighborhood. It was unveiled by Rastafarian writer Benjamin Zephaniah and broadcaster David Olusoga, who called Marley “a cultural icon who blazed a trail for other black artists.”
Anecdotal reports from witnesses indicate the house was the band’s headquarters and Marley’s primary address. The Jamaican-born reggae star joins John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, Mozart and other musicians and composers who have been honored with the rare blue plaque.
Marley died in 1981 at the height of his fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.