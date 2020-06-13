After voicing support for Woody Allen and criticizing cancel culture, Spike Lee apologized Saturday for words he said were “wrong.”
In an interview Friday on the New York radio station WOR 710, Lee called Allen “a great, great filmmaker.”
“This cancel thing is not just Woody. And I think that when we look back on it, [we’re] gonna see that, short of killing somebody, I don’t if you can just erase somebody like they never existed. Woody’s a friend of mine,” Lee said. “I know he’s going through it right now.”
The following day, Lee tweeted an apology. “My words were WRONG,” he wrote. “I do not and will not tolerate sexual harassment, assault or violence. Such treatment causes real damage that can’t be minimized.”
Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old in the early 1990s. Allen has long denied the allegation. Earlier this year, he released a memoir through Arcade Publishing after his original publisher, Hachette Book Group, dropped the book amid widespread criticism.
Lee’s latest film, the Vietnam War drama “Da 5 Bloods,” debuted Friday on Netflix.
***
The 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. was killed in a highway accident in Tennessee, police said.
Katherine Williams-Dunning of Springville was the driver of an SUV that was towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over Saturday night on U.S. Route 79 northeast of Paris, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks. Her husband, Tyler J. Dunning, 29, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, news outlets reported. His condition was not immediately released.
In a Facebook post, Williams-Dunning’s brother Sam Williams asked for prayers for his sister and brother-in-law.
Wilbanks said the accident remains under investigation. Paris is about 110 miles west of Nashville.
