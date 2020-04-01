Lil Yachty, DaBaby and Drake’s new rap song “Oprah’s Bank Account” is one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things.
No, the song hasn’t officially made the media mogul’s annual list, but when asked what she thought of the song, Winfrey exclaimed to The Associated Press: “I love it. I love it. I loveeeeee it! Yes, I love it!”
“Oprah’s Bank Account” was released last month and will be featured on Lil Yachty’s new album, “Lil Boat 3,” to be released this year. The song is currently No. 23 on Billboard’s rap songs chart.
In the 9-minute music video for the song, Lil Yachty, as the character Boprah, is dressed like Winfrey and hosts a talk show, where Drake appears as his guest. Lil Yachty also interviews DaBaby in the clip.
“I haven’t seen the video,” Winfrey said, adding: “But it’s nice to be in a Drake song no matter what — especially for your bank account, OK!”
***
J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter’s and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
Rowling’s British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter web site and to their own web sites.
“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said in a statement Wednesday. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”
