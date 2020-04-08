The wife of celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine said she was able to sit with her husband in the last hours of his life. Prine died Tuesday at 73 from complications of COVID-19.
Fiona Whelan Prine said in a statement Wednesday that “in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.”
Fiona Prine, who also contracted the coronavirus and has recovered, thanked fans all over the world for the outpouring of love. She also implored people of all ages to take the virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC.
***
DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia and Melvin Crispell III are scheduled to perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color in dealing with the coronavirus.
The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special will air 8 p.m. April 22.
It will be hosted by singer and actress Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J and actress Regina Hall.
***
The coronavirus has halted many plans in the music industry, from tour cancellations to album pushbacks, but it didn’t stop Grammy-nominated DJ-producer Alesso and former One Direction singer Liam Payne from filming a new music video.
The pair joined forces for the new dance song “Midnight” but couldn’t film a typical music video because of social distancing, quarantining and being homebound due to the spreading virus.
So Alesso went into the Los Angeles studio where he originally created the track to film his portion while Payne, who lives in London, had a friend film him singing on his balcony.
The result is a clean, simple clip that could pass for a video that was not made with limitations. “Midnight” was released Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.