The American Film Institute is honoring Julie Andrews with its Life Achievement Award. The organization says she will receive the award at the Gala Tribute in Los Angeles on April 25. It will be broadcast on TNT.
Andrews’ acting career has spanned several decades, and she won an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in “Mary Poppins.” She also starred in “The Sound of Music” and “The Princess Diaries.”
Andrews, 83, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. She also won two Grammys through “Mary Poppins” and “Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies.”
The actress will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and George Clooney. This year’s honoree was Denzel Washington.
***
Robert S. Boyd, who shared a 1973 Pulitzer Prize with colleague Clark Hoyt for coverage of Democratic vice presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton’s exit from the campaign due to mental health issues, has died. He was 91.
The journalist died of congestive heart failure at a retirement home in Philadelphia, Hoyt said.
Boyd spent 20 years as Washington bureau chief of Knight Ridder, once the nation’s second-largest newspaper chain with such properties as The Philadelphia Inquirer and Miami Herald. He witnessed the secret U.S. bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War and received a tour of the Bay of Pigs from Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
At 65, Boyd became a science writer and traveled with a scientific expedition to the South Pole.
He is survived by his wife and five children.
