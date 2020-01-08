“Modern Family” will air its finale after 11 seasons on April 8, and there are no spinoffs in the works involving its large cast.
Eric Stonestreet jokingly pitched one featuring Cam and Mitch, the gay couple played by him and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, after executive producer Steven Levitan said at a TV critics meeting on Wednesday that nothing is planned.
The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan isn’t done traveling, though. They visit Paris in an episode airing Feb. 12, continuing their tradition of trips. “I was able to do a lot of shopping, so it was perfect,” said Sofia Vergara, who became a breakout star when the series began in 2009.
The show starring Ed O’Neill was an immediate hit and holds the record with “Frasier” of five straight Emmy Awards as television’s best comedy.
***
The Oscars are going without a host again this year.
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said Wednesday that the Feb. 9 telecast will focus on what worked last year: “huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power.”
Last year’s ceremony attracted 29.6 million viewers, the second-smallest in Oscars history but 12% more than in 2018, which ended a four-year slide in viewership. Comedian Kevin Hart was originally announced as host, but he backed away when some anti-gay tweets he posted a decade ago resurfaced.
Nominations will be announced Monday.
***
Billie Eilish and Lizzo, both nominated for the top four prizes at the Grammy Awards, will perform at the live show later this month.
The Recording Academy also announced Wednesday that couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will hit the stage together at the Jan. 26 event, airing live on CBS. And Aerosmith — to be named 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year days before the Grammys — will perform a medley of hits.
Alicia Keys will host the Grammys for a second time.
