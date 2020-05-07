The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.
During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.” It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.
History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
***
A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.
The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spider-Man action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy. The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white work.
The piece has been placed on display in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England . Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus.
***
Broadway star Nick Cordero is in the “very, very, very early, early” stages of regaining consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for weeks while batting COVID-19.
According to an update from Cordero’s wife, dancer Amanda Kloots, the “Rock of Ages” actor has opened his eyes and started to show “early, early, early signs” of tracking movement. While hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Cordero has suffered multiple setbacks, including septic shock, a low blood count and a leg amputation. — From wire reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.