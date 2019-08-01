Jurors will decide how much Katy Perry’s 2013 mega-hit “Dark Horse” is worth and how much of that money should go to a Christian rapper whose song they already said the pop star copied. Attorneys for the two sides gave the jury wildly different figures to work with during closing arguments Thursday, the latest copyright infringement case against a major hit song.
Lawyers for rapper Marcus Gray and his two co-writers on the 2009 song “Joyful Noise” told the jury they should get nearly $20 million from the Perry song that grossed about $41 million. Defense attorneys argued for about $360,000.
“These defendants have made millions and millions of dollars from their infringement of the plaintiff’s copyright,” Gray’s attorney, Michael A. Kahn, told the jury. “They seek a fair portion of the defendants’ profits. Not all of them.”
Both sides agree that Perry herself made a profit of $2.4 million, which would be the maximum she may have to pay personally. The pop star testified at the beginning of the trial but has not been in court since.
***
A new mural of slain Tejano star Selena now graces a Texas neighborhood where she lived. The mural unveiled in Corpus Christi’s Molina neighborhood has three watercolor images of the Grammy-winning singer who was shot in 1995. A former president of Selena’s fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.
The original mural had Selena’s portrait and the words “Always in our Hearts.” That work was done by some students and art teacher Dicky Valdez shortly after Selena’s death. But the mural showed signs of wear by last year.
Selena’s relatives paid for the new mural by New York artist San Singuenza. It says, “The goal isn’t to live Forever but to create something that will.”
***
An attorney for R. Kelly is asking a federal judge to reconsider keeping the singer behind bars while he awaits trial in a child pornography case in Chicago.
Attorney Steve Greenberg told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber in a court filing that court personnel could monitor Kelly’s activities if he’s placed on home confinement. Prosecutors have expressed concerns that Kelly might try to contact witnesses if he’s freed.
The charges against Kelly also include coercing minors to engage in sex. He faces similar federal charges in New York.
Greenberg said the monitoring coupled with limiting Kelly’s internet access would make it “virtually impossible to contact any witnesses without being caught.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.