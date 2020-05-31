Christo, known for massive, ephemeral public arts projects, died at his home in New York on Sunday. He was 84. His death was announced on Twitter and the artist’s web page. No cause of death was given.
Along with late wife, Jeanne-Claude, the artists’ careers were defined by their ambitious art projects that quickly disappeared soon after they were erected. In 2001, he installed more than 7,500 vinyl gates in New York’s Central Park and wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric with an aluminum sheen in 1995. Their self-financed $26 million Umbrellas project erected 1,340 blue umbrellas installed in Japan and 1,760 blue umbrellas in Southern California in 1991.
The statement said the artist’s next project — L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped — is slated to appear in September in Paris as planned. An exhibition about the couple’s work is also scheduled to run from July through October at the Centre Georges Pompidou.
Born in Bulgaria in 1935, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff studied at the Fine Arts Academy in Sofia before moving to Prague in 1957, then Vienna, then Geneva. It was in Paris in 1958 where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, who would become his partner in life and art. She died in 2009 at age 74 from complications of a brain aneurysm.
***
Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center. The pandemic has caused tens of millions of dollars in operating losses.
Moss, 67, oversees Lincoln Center’s Great Performers series, Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, American Songbook, Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors.
All programming has been canceled through August, and the fall season is in danger.
