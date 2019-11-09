Chrissy Teigen said she felt honored to receive an award at the Baby2Baby Gala, but her acceptance speech wasn’t all about her achievement. “No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home,” she said.
Teigen — a model, television host and cookbook author — accepted the Giving Tree Award on Saturday night in Culver City, Calif. Her husband, singer John Legend, presented her with the award symbolizing her commitment to children in need. Legend praised Teigen for being an advocate for children through Baby2Baby. The nonprofit looks for high-profile celebs to highlight its mission of helping provide basic necessities to children living in poverty.
Ellen DeGeneres, Kenan Thompson and Andy Cohen congratulated Teigen in a video message. Teigen said she and Legend have tried to instill the importance of giving in their young children.
Saturday’s event celebrated the organization and raised funds for children living in poverty. Attendees included singer Katy Perry and former basketball player Kobe Bryant, among the celebrities who donated thousands of dollars toward the cause.
***
Woody Allen and Amazon have ended a legal battle.
The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after it ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”
Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied the claims made by his daughter.
In papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms weren’t disclosed. “A Rainy Day in New York” was released overseas but not in the U.S.
Allen’s career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films saying they would not work with him again.
