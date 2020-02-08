Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian who enlivened the game show “To Tell the Truth” and played a crotchety merchant on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles on Friday night. He was 91. Bean appeared in a number of films — notably, “Anatomy of a Murder” and “Being John Malkovich” — and starred in several top Broadway productions, receiving a Tony nod for the 1962 Comden-Green musical “Subways Are for Sleeping.”
But fans remembered him most for his many TV appearances from the 1950s onward. Born in Burlington, Vt., as Dallas Frederick Burrows, he had picked the stage name Orson Bean “because it sounded funny.”
Bean financed the Pacific Resident Theater Ensem-ble in Venice, Calif., where he appeared with his third wife, actress Alley Mills. He had a daughter, Michele, from his first marriage to Jacqueline de Sibour, and sons Max and Ezekiel and daughter Susannah from his marriage to Carolyn Maxwell.
***
Two days ahead of the Academy Awards, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda brought her Fire Drill Friday campaign against global warming to Los Angeles on Friday, demanding a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions over the next 10 years.
The rally, which drew a few hundred to the steps of City Hall, was the 15th that Fonda has held since last fall. The first 14 were in Washington, D.C., where she and others were arrested multiple times.
***
Stephen Joyce, 87, the gatekeeper of the estate of his grandfather James Joyce and subject of the celebrated poem “Ecce Puer,” died Jan. 23 at his home on the Île de Ré, an island off France’s west coast.
His passing was marked in equal measure by those who admired his tenacity in securing the integrity of his grandfather’s work and those who bemoaned his lack of cooperation with scholars interested in examining the towering literary figure and his family.
His protectiveness of the family story was reflected in a favorite saying of his: “I am a Joyce, not a Joycean.”
