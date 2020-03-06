Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing,” which was scheduled to come out next month.
The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout.
“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly,” the publisher announced. “We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”
Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s. But the allegations have received new attention in the #MeToo era.
His agreement with Hachette meant that he briefly shared a publisher with one of his biggest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” was released last year by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company.
“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting ... gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan Farrow said Monday after details of the book were released by The Associated Press.
***
Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.
The concert called “To Nashville, With Love” will be at Marathon Music Works on Monday and feature Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.
Some in the city’s music community were affected by the storm that hit Tuesday. Music venue The Basement East and Dualtone Records’ office were hit.
