Brad Paisley is perfectly comfortable being the butt of jokes. In his new variety special, “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special,” airing Tuesday on ABC, the country star allows himself to be the punchline in a number of skits with celeb pals including Peyton Manning, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers and Tim McGraw.
“It’s the way I got everybody to do it. I said, ‘You’re here to roast me,’” he says. “When we were talking on the phone, I said, ‘Guys, no misconception here. You need to realize this exists for me to be laughed at and I’m good with that.’ So they were like, ‘We’re in.’”
In one highlight, Underwood takes Paisley mudding in a red truck, yelling, “I feel the need for speed” with Paisley, 47, exclaiming, “Jesus take the wheel!” as he tries to hold on.
The award-winning musician has enjoyed showing his comedic side since high school, and as his star rose in showbiz, it caught on that he was always game to play. He has co-hosted the Country Music Association Awards 11 times, had a comedy special on Netflix and stars in a series of Nationwide insurance commercials with Manning.
***
Ozuna set a record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin albums chart by a male artist with his 2017 debut album, “Odisea.” The superstar reggaeton and Latin trap singer, who has sold out New York’s Madison Square Garden, is also the first artist to have seven music videos reach a billion views each on YouTube.
Because he wanted to match his previous success — and reach even greater heights — Ozuna, 27, got more involved in the production process of “Nibiru,” his third full-length album released Friday.
The album features the hit single “Baila Baila Baila,” which earned him his first Latin Grammy nomination this year. (He lost to Rosalía.) “Nibiru” also includes “Reggaeton en Paris,” featuring Dalex and Nicky Jam, and his latest single “Hasta Que Salga el Sol,” which he said was made “for the disco and the party.”
