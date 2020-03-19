With iPhones and Skype, Conan O’Brien is going back on the air.
The late-night host said he will resume new episodes of TBS’ “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype.
“This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt,” O’Brien said on Twitter.
The late-night shows have all shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, to avoid gathering live audiences and large TV crews. Some hosts have pumped out web videos, but O’Brien is the first to try to remotely mount a full broadcast from home.
***
The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the coronavirus but his health is not a major concern.
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from Princess Grace Hospital, named after his mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.
In a statement, Albert also urged residents of his tiny Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.
***
The Academy of Country Music had to postpone its upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes.
The academy announced Thursday that in place of its show April 5, “ACM Presents: Our Country” will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from country artists.
Performers have not yet been announced for the 8 p.m. Eastern special, which will also feature clips from previous ACM awards shows.
