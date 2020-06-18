Mechanicsville native Jason Mraz has a new album coming out, and he wants everyone to buy it and love it. But he’s not going to make a penny on it.
The two-time Grammy winner has promised to donate all earnings from sales and streams of his reggae album “Look for the Good” — including his $250,000 advance — to groups working for racial equality and justice. Sales will fund Black Lives Matter, the San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Law Project, the Center on Policy Initiatives and the Equal Justice Initiative.
“Look for the Good” will be released Friday, which also is Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.; Mraz vows to make donations to progressive groups annually on Juneteenth.
The 12-track album includes the song “You Do You,” a collaboration with actress Tiffany Haddish, who raps the line “We gonna march until our voices get heard.” On another song, Mraz sings: “We were born to love not hate/We can decide our fate.”
Raven-Symoné says she’s single no longer.
“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven-Symoné wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday that included a photo of her embracing Miranda Maday.
“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” wrote Raven-Symoné, whose birth name is Raven-Symoné Pearman.
Garrison Keillor will have two books out this fall — a novel and a memoir — marking his first releases since sexual harassment allegations were made against the author and humorist three years ago.
Arcade Publishing said Thursday that Keillor’s “The Lake Wobegon Virus,” which continues his popular “Lake Wobegon” series and ties it to the current pandemic, is coming Sept. 8. Two months later, Arcade will release “That Time of Year,” a reflection on the 77-year-old’s childhood and “a good life, including mistakes, regrets, and a few medical adventures.”
