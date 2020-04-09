The HBO hit “Insecure” typically airs in the summer, but series creator Issa Rae has been so busy, the show’s return was delayed last year.
She filmed two movies, “The Photograph” and “The Lovebirds.” She executive produced and appeared in HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She launched her own record label. And Rae is writing, producing and starring in a new movie called “Perfect Strangers” and producing another HBO series about a female rap group trying to find a breakthrough.
Season 4 of “Insecure,” which premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, finds Rae’s character, Issa Dee, on a search to find herself — professionally and personally.
“This season is really about whether the people in your life are there for a reason or a season,” she said. “It really is about that transitional period when you go from your 20s and you’re kind of figuring out who you are, to your 30s when you really know who you are.”
***
Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at age 91.
Drucker’s daughter, Laurie Bachner, said he fell ill last week, with difficulty walking and breathing. She did not give a specific cause of death and said he was not tested for the coronavirus. He died at his home in Woodbury, N.Y., with his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, by his side.
A New York City native, Drucker joined Mad in its early days, the mid-1950s, and remained well into the 21st century. Few major events or public figures during that time escaped Drucker’s satire.
***
“Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules. The comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members, NBC said Thursday.
The material will be produced remotely, the network said. Part of the coronavirus pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production. The last “Saturday Night Live” original episode aired March 7.
