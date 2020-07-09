Johnny Depp said Thursday that his relationship with Amber Heard was “a crime scene waiting to happen,” but denied assaulting her during a drug-fueled rampage in Australia while he was filming a “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie in March 2015.
The Hollywood star was giving evidence for a third day in his libel suit against a U.K. tabloid newspaper that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d physically abused Heard.
Under cross-examination by The Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, Depp depicted a volatile relationship with Heard during a period when he was trying to kick drugs and alcohol, and sometimes lapsing. But Depp rejected Heard’s claim that he subjected her to a “three-day ordeal of assaults.”
Heard is attending the three-week trial and is expected to give evidence later.
The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.
The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions. Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”
Warner Bros. Television, the CW and Berlanti Productions announced Wednesday that Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new series lead of “Batwoman.”
Leslie will portray Ryan Wilder, who in Season 2 of the superhero show will take over the Bat-mantle from Kate Kane, portrayed by Ruby Rose. Her casting makes her the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action production.
When “Batwoman” premiered last fall, it became the first superhero series with a lesbian title character.
