COVID-19 survivor Tom Hanks has a message for anyone unwilling to “do their part” to stop the spread of the respiratory illness.
Appearing Tuesday on NBC’s “Today,” Hanks reflected on his own early bout with the coronavirus and questioned why some weren’t taking the pandemic seriously. He also discussed his forthcoming World War II drama, “Greyhound,” which debuts Friday on Apple TV+.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID-19. The idea of doing one’s part, though, should be so simple: Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” Hanks told host Hoda Kotb. “That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole. And it’s such a small thing. … It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all.”
Though Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were in “awfully good hands” and not “afraid” after testing positive for COVID-19, he didn’t want to “dismiss” the severity of their symptoms. The pair became the first major stars to go public with diagnoses in March while visiting Australia for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic starring Hanks as Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker.
Amanda Kloots is continuing to celebrate her husband, Nick Cordero, on social media after his death.
On Tuesday, fitness instructor Kloots shared a video montage chronicling her relationship with the Broadway star, who died Sunday morning at 41 after a long and turbulent battle with COVID-19. The video, compiled by Kloots’ sister, features a variety of photos from 2015 to 2020.
“Another video from [Anna Kloots] documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now,” Kloots wrote in the Instagram caption. “Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together. We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change.”
