Rip Torn, the free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor in television, theater, and movies, such as “Men in Black,” and who won an Emmy in his 60s for “The Larry Sanders Show,” has died. He was 88.
Torn died Tuesday at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side, according to his publicist Rick Miramontez. No cause of death was given.
His work on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances.
Torn played Agent Zed in the first two “Men in Black,” movies. On television he played such figures as Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson and Walt Whitman.
***
The family of late Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce confirmed the actor died from a seizure that stemmed from epilepsy.
Boyce died Saturday at age 20. His family initially announced he had died from a seizure as a result of a medical condition, but did not disclose what it was at the time.
“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a rep for the family said in a new statement to E! News on Tuesday.
Sources told the Daily News earlier this week that Boyce had lived with epilepsy.
The actor starred on the Disney Channel show “Jessie” and on the network’s “Descendants” made-for-TV movie series.
***
Elvis Presley fans can take to the road in his personal stretch limousine, on his last motorcycle or in a pickup truck if they have the money, an auction house announced Wednesday.
Kruse GWS Auctions said these items will be part of its Artifacts of Hollywood auction on Aug. 31: Presley’s white-on-white 1973 Lincoln Continental, his 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle and one of three GMC pickups that Presley purchased in 1967 for his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi.
