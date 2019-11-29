Rod Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder.
The former frontman of the Faces who has hits dating to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a project that has landed him on the cover of Britain’s Railway Modeller magazine. It’s a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times.
The model is an ambitious portrayal of a gritty American city in 1945, representing a combination of New York and Chicago. It’s an artistic success, one that Stewart didn’t outsource but designed and constructed with some help with the electrical and computer connections.
When he built a home in Beverly Hills, he added a room for his oversize model railroad. He’d typically go there for three or four hours at a time, stepping away from his family and his musical responsibilities.
“It wasn’t a whim, it took a bit of planning, and 23 years later it’s finished,” said Stewart, 74. The singer is promoting a new record — his best-known songs backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
***
Gabrielle Union thanked supporters for defending her amid reports she was fired from “America’s Got Talent” after complaining about racism and other alleged on-set issues.
“Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone ... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever,” the actress tweeted Wednesday night. She didn’t directly address her status with NBC’s talent show, and her representatives did not respond to requests for comment Friday or previously.
According to reports, Union and Julianne Hough were dropped as “AGT” judges after a single season.
Union, who is African American, reportedly sought network action to address a workplace environment that allegedly allowed racist jokes and comments and other troubling behavior, including judge-producer Simon Cowell’s smoking indoors in violation of state law.
