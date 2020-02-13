Justin Bieber admits getting back in the studio to record his first album in five years wasn’t easy.
“I was dealing with a lot of fear,” the singer told Apple Music. “Just was afraid of, at that point, just even the process; what am I going to talk about again, is it gonna be received. I’m starting to compare with other artists.”
Bieber releases his first album of new music since 2015 on Friday with “Changes,” the follow-up to his Grammy-winning, multiplatinum album “Purpose.” While he married Hailey Baldwin last year, Bieber has also talked about enduring several challenges in the past few years, including dealing with depression, recovering from past drug use and contracting Lyme disease, which he says seriously affected his health.
Bieber says it wasn’t until he performed on stage with Ariana Grande last year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and received an ovation that he got a “boost of confidence.”
“It kind of reminded me ... this is what I do, this is what I’m good at, and I don’t need to run away from it,” he said.
***
Country singer Darius Rucker couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever.
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, “Wagon Wheel” now joins other multiplatinum hits among country music’s biggest songs in RIAA’s 60-year history, including Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”
The song, with backing vocals from Lady Antebellum, was released in 2013 and went to the top of the country chart for multiple weeks, earned him a Grammy for best country solo performance.
Before being a country singer, Rucker had a successful career as lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish.
