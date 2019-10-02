Country music superstar Garth Brooks has more than just friends in low places. The Library of Congress said Wednesday the Grammy winner will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020.
At 57, he’ll be the youngest recipient of the Gershwin Prize. He will be honored with an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., that will air on PBS stations in spring 2020.
Previous recipients include Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, Carole King and Willie Nelson.
Brooks is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. His hits include “Friends in Low Places,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance.”
***
Celadon Books announced Wednesday that million-selling chef Ina Garten is working on a memoir, not yet titled. It’s tentatively scheduled for 2023.
Garten, longtime host of the Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa,” has written such bestsellers as “Barefoot Contessa Parties!” and “Barefoot in Paris.” A self-taught cook inspired in part by Julia Child, Garten said in a statement that she hoped her book would “inspire readers to find their own unique story.”
Garten, 71, was a budget analyst for the federal government before leaving in the late 1970s and purchasing a specialty food store called The Barefoot Contessa.
***
Lou Gramm, the original singer for the classic rock band Foreigner, will miss four upcoming concerts due to illness.
He and other original members of the band were set to perform with the current lineup in a show called “Foreigner Double Vision: Then And Now.” Gramm’s publicist says the 69-year-old was hospitalized in Rochester, N.Y., last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue.
***
A high-tech building named after Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine will be opened on the University of Southern California campus.
Dr. Dre and Iovine are expected to attend a dedication ceremony for the Iovine and Young Hall on the campus Wednesday. The building was named after the duo who donated a combined $70 million in 2013 to create an art, technology and business academy at the college.
Dr. Dre is best known as a producer, rapper and co-owner of Death Row Records. He later started his own record label, Aftermath Entertainment. Iovine is a music industry entrepreneur who is known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.