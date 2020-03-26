Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.
Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain’s Prince Harry, is lending her voice to “Elephant,” to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.
The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) journey across the Kalahari Desert.
Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.
Robert Englund, the actor who turned Freddy Krueger into a fearsome household name, say he’s looking forward to someone else taking a stab at reviving the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise.
Englund said it’s time for Krueger’s razor-fingered glove to permanently pass to another actor.
“I’m too old,” said the 72-year-old. “I know that everything gets remade eventually.”
Englund played Krueger, a murderous villain who stalks his victims through their dreams, in eight films and occasionally on TV. He acknowledges a few years ago he thought he might’ve had the stamina for one more “Nightmare” movie, but compares the situation to “an athlete who can’t get out of bed Monday morning.”
He’s eager to see someone else up the ante.
“Now with the new technologies, films are gonna get remade because we can do special effects even better and more sophisticated, and I’m kind of looking forward to seeing a new ‘Nightmare’ film where they can really go crazy with a dream landscape.”
Wes Craven directed the first film in 1984. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was revived in 2010.
