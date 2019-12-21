More than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell, former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s story still fascinates — and now it’s heading back to the small screen.
Netflix is releasing director Geno McDermott’s “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” on Jan. 15. The three-part documentary examines the meteoric but troubled — and violent — rise and fall of the late New England Patriots tight end.
In July, Hernandez’s estate settled a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the families of two men he was acquitted of killing. Prosecutors alleged Hernandez fatally shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub. Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His death came a few days after he was acquitted of most charges in the double murder case. After his death, doctors found the 27-year-old had a degenerative brain disease linked to head trauma commonplace in the NFL.
Hernandez’s story has already inspired a documentary aired on Oxygen, a “48 Hours” special, and books by best-selling author James Patterson and Hernandez’s defense lawyer, Jose Baez.
***
Ward Just, a political and war correspondent for The Washington Post who later drew upon his experiences for such acclaimed novels as “Echo House” and “An Unfinished Season,” died last week. He was 84. The cause was Lewy body dementia.
Just, hired by Post managing editor Ben Bradlee, was assigned to cover the Vietnam War. He arrived in Saigon in December 1965 and remained for 18 months, aside from a brief return home to recover from a grenade blast that left shrapnel lodged in his back. Returning to the U.S. in 1967, he covered the presidential election won by Richard Nixon and published a book that openly questioned the war.
Over the next 50 years, Just wrote politically and socially conscious fiction. He was married three times and had three children and six grandchildren.
