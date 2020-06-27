A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly $7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Global Citizen said its summit with world leaders had raised $1.5 billion to help COVID-19 efforts in poor countries, along with a promise of 250 million doses of a vaccine for those nations if one is successfully developed. The group said it had secured $5.4 billion in loans and guarantees from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to support fragile economies worldwide.
The virtual concert included performances by Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle. Cyrus sang The Beatles’ “Help!” in an empty Rose Bowl stadium, and Hudson performed “Where Peaceful Waters Flow” from a boat in Chicago.
***
Kimberly Jones, the author and activist whose “How Can We Win?” video after George Floyd’s killing was shared online by LeBron James and Trevor Noah, among others, has a deal for two books.
Henry Holt and Co. says that for the first book, Jones will expand on the 3-minute video in which she likened the economic history of Blacks in the U.S. to a rigged game of Monopoly. The book edition of “How Can We Win?” is scheduled for next spring. Details of the second book have not been determined.
Jones’ previous books include the young adult novel “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight,” co-authored by Gilly Segal.
***
“Family Guy” voice actor Mike Henry says he is stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the Fox animated series.
Henry, 54, wrote on Twitter that he will stop playing the show’s main African American character because “persons of color should play characters of color.”
The white actor has voiced the character since the series’ debut in 1999. He had also voiced the Latin maid named Consuela on the series.
