Drawings by Kanye West from when the rapper was a high school student in Chicago are now worth thousands of dollars, according to an appraiser.
Art specialist Laura Woolley evaluated five portraits and landscapes by West and determined that the collection could sell at an auction for up to $23,000, the Chicago Tribune reported. It was featured on an episode of the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow.”
“I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist, and I selected this grouping because it shows the different mediums he was working in,” Woolley said before highlighting details of the individual pieces, which include works in graphite and scratchboard.
One of West’s cousins got the art after his mother, Donda West, died in 2007. West graduated from Polaris High School in 1995 and studied at the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University.
Rhonda Levy, who was one of his high school art teachers, said West’s two largest works featured on the show were class assignments. She described West as a talented and supremely confident student.
***
Rarely do broadcast networks and cable channels unite for a programming event. But, of course, these are rare times. And so late-night stars Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are joining forces to host a two-hour special, “One World: Together at Home.”
Organizers say it’s not a telethon, but a program intended to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19.
Curated by Lady Gaga, it will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and others.
Also featured: interviews with experts from WHO and stories of health care workers from around the world. The show airs at 8 p.m. Saturday.
