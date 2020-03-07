Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.
“I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities,” Trump said in a new tweet. The first lady included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.
On Thursday, she tweeted a series of pictures, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the South Grounds. Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in their comments.
The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
***
The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday refused to throw out charges against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself and rejected his effort to remove the special prosecutor in the case.
Smollett’s lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor. The court did not explain its decision to reject the arguments by Smollett’s lawyers.
***
Alfred “McCoy” Tyner, the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81.
Tyner joined Coltrane for the 1961 album “My Favorite Things,” which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998. The quartet went on to become one of the seminal acts in jazz history.
Tyner later found success apart from the group, releasing over 70 albums. He also won five Grammys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.