Federal prosecutors hit R. Kelly with more criminal charges Friday, accusing the disgraced R&B singer of having unprotected sex with a girl in 2015 without disclosing he had herpes.
The new racketeering charges were included in a revised indictment filed in New York City a week after Kelly, 53, pleaded not guilty to a separate updated federal indictment in Chicago involving child pornography, sexual exploitation of children and other allegations.
The court papers in New York allege the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer arranged for the minor — referred to only as “Jane Doe #5” — to travel to New York and other locations to have sex with him without informing her “he had contracted herpes and obtaining her consent to sexual intercourse in these circumstances.”
The new charges further a string of dozens of other counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Kelly was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial at a Chicago federal jail a block from the courthouse where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.
Federal prosecutors in Chicago have signaled they will file more charges, prompting a judge there to push his trial to Oct. 13. His trial in Brooklyn is set for July 7.
***
Charles Wuorinen, winner of the 1970 Pulitzer Prize in Music and composer of the operas “Brokeback Mountain” and “Haroun and the Sea of Stories,” died from injuries sustained in a fall in September.
Wuorinen, 81, who composed more than 270 works, died Wednesday at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, spokeswoman Aleba Gartner said Thursday. He is survived by his husband of 32 years, Howard Stokar.
Known for much of his career as an admirer of the 12-tone system of composition, Wuorinen was opinionated. Two years ago, he decried the awarding of that year’s Pulitzer Prize in Music to hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, telling the Times that signaled “the final disappearance of any societal interest in high culture.”
