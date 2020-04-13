“Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but has been relatively symptom-free. He revealed his diagnosis on the show, telling co-host Robin Roberts, “I feel fine.”

Stephanopoulos’ wife, Ali Wentworth, had come down with COVID-19 and tweeted that she’s “never been sicker.” Her husband has been taking care of her, their children and doing his TV job.

He said the only potential symptoms he has felt were a lower back ache that he had attributed to a hard workout, and a briefly diminished sense of smell.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been undergoing a public battle with the disease, continuing his show despite a rough case. But Stephanopoulos provides a new example for the television viewing public of a relatively asymptomatic case.

Pixar’s “Soul,” the last major release planned for June, has been postponed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Monday that “Soul” won’t open June 19. It is now scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 20. The major studios have cleared out all releases until mid-July, where a handful of movies still remain on the calendar. Those include Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17) and “Mulan” (July 24), which already had its March debut postponed.

With theaters closed nationwide and throughout much of Europe and Asia, the film industry has been grappling with when cinemas might reopen, and how to reshuffle its largest blockbusters.

The last Pixar release, “Onward,” played in theaters for two weeks before the pandemic forced it to digital platforms. “Soul,” with a voice cast including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, is about a middle-school teacher whose soul is separated from his body in an accident.

With the postponement of “Soul,” Disney also moved the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” from November to March 12 of next year.

— From wire reports

