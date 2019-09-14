U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, actress Jane Fonda and attorney Gloria Allred were among the inductees at the National Women’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The Class of 2019 inducted into the hall in upstate New York also included activist Angela Davis, attorney Sarah Deer, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, retired Air Force fighter pilot Nicole Malachowski, the late artist and suffragist Rose O’Neill and the late U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York.
Composer Laurie Spiegel was honored for her electronic music compositions and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal for work that helped prove HIV is the cause of AIDS. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who helped eliminate the pageant’s swimsuit competition, was the emcee.
Baltimore police are searching for a former actor on HBO’s “The Wire” who they say escaped from custody after he was taken to a hospital for a check.
Police say Christopher Clanton Sr. was arrested Thursday in northeast Baltimore for violating a protective order. Someone first sought the order against him in July and a judge issued a final order this month, according to court records. Clanton, 33, also has three pending criminal cases, the records show.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital because of a pre-existing medical condition before being taken to Central Booking to be processed, police said. He left the hospital Friday morning.
On “The Wire,” Clanton played Savino Bratton, a recurring character who appeared in nine episodes in the first and fifth seasons of former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon’s show about crime in Baltimore.
Jean Edward Smith, a prize-winning historian known for his books on Ulysses Grant and Franklin Roosevelt, has died. He was 86. Simon & Schuster confirmed his death Friday but did not have further details.
A longtime professor at the University of Toronto, Smith wrote more than a dozen books, several about American presidents. “Grant,” published in 2001, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist credited with helping to raise the once-disparaged president’s reputation, a standing heightened further by Ron Chernow’s 2017 biography.
Smith’s book on Roosevelt, “FDR,” won the Francis Parkman Prize in 2007. He condemned the presidency of George W. Bush in the 2016 publication “Bush.”
