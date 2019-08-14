A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make changes.
The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: “I think we’ve moved past kneeling and I think it’s time to go into actionable items.”
He added: “Kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is — we’re done with that. We all know the issue now. OK, next. What are we moving [on to] next?”
Jay-Z has been among the biggest supporters of Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he knelt when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of black people by police officers.
The NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company announced Tuesday they were teaming up for events and social activism.
***
Though Lil Nas X has broken chart records and become a streaming juggernaut with his country rap hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, the song faces an uphill battle to get a nomination for a CMA award.
Ballots have gone out for nominations for the Country Music Association Awards, but some voters are struggling to decide how to recognize the musical phenomenon of the year, which has become the longest running No. 1 song in the history of Billboard’s Hot 100.
Billboard decided “Old Town Road” wasn’t a country song and pulled it off country charts, but it made enough of an impact anyway that it became eligible for a number of CMA categories this year. CMA voters vote in three ballots with the final nominations typically being announced in late August or early September.
***
Country musician Zac Brown has lost a bid to limit public access to his property in Alaska.
Brown had asked the local planning commission to remove easements allowing the access along his property in hills above Homer, a small city on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, KSRM-AM reported Tuesday.“I’m not interested in the public coming up to my home, people snooping, walking up to my windows,” Brown told the commission. “I’ve had to sell property for this reason.”
The property is at the end of a secluded road. The commission voted 5-4 against Brown’s request Monday after hours of public testimony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.