After trading in acting for royalty, the former Meghan Markle is returning to her comfort zone.
The Duchess of Sussex has already signed a deal with Disney, after announcing Wednesday that she and husband Prince Harry would “work to become financially independent” as they “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family,” according to The Times on Saturday.
The former “Suits” star will reportedly perform a voiceover for an unidentified Disney project that will benefit Elephants Without Borders, which aims to shield the animals from poaching. No word on the impetus for the deal, but Walt Disney Studios’ Disneynature produces nature documentaries narrated by A-list celebrities — including Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman — and donates film proceeds.
The report notes there is not yet confirmation of a commercial deal signed by either the Duke or Duchess that will contribute to their personal finances. Queen Elizabeth II, meanwhile, prepared Sunday for a crisis family meeting to work out a future for Harry and Meghan.
***
Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his late-night empire.
He’ll host “That’s My Jam,” a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the “The Tonight Show.” It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympics in August. Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other in classic and new musical games.
***
The Golden Globes may not have shown much love to filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his epic “The Irishman,” but the AARP has. The mobster’s tale was named best movie for grownups in the 19th annual awards doled out by AARP The Magazine on Saturday. Scorsese was named best director.
Adam Sandler won best actor for his serious turn as a jeweler in “Uncut Gems.” Renee Zellweger, who had the starring role in a biopic about Judy Garland, won best actress.
