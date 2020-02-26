Prince Harry says to just call him Harry.
The British prince who is preparing to step back from royal duties would normally be referred to as sir or his royal highness. But as he was introduced to speak about sustainable tourism at an event in Scotland on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex said the formality no longer was necessary.
“He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry,’’ conference host Ayesha Hazarika said. “So ... please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.”
The request reflected the seismic shift underway in the British monarchy.
Harry and wife Meghan say they will walk away from most royal duties March 31. The couple, named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have also abandoned plans to use the “SussexRoyal’’ brand because of U.K. rules governing the use of the word “royal.’’
***
Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she’s been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from being “drugged and raped and held captive over some days.”
The Welsh performer said in a revealing Instagram post Tuesday that it has taken time to recover and asked her fans to support her. She said she shared more in an interview that will be published soon.
Duffy’s 2008 debut album, “Rockferry,” won the best pop vocal album Grammy. The song “Mercy” from the album topped the U.K. singles chart.
***
Spain’s Culture Ministry canceled upcoming performances by Plácido Domingo in Madrid on Wednesday after the singer accepted “full responsibility” for actions that prompted sexual misconduct allegations. The decision came a day after the main U.S. union representing opera performers said investigators found the tenor behaved inappropriately over two decades while working at Washington National Opera and Los Angeles Opera.
