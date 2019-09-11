Only three days after her shocking loss in the U.S. Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena.
And she brought her daughter along for the ride: As she made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin-style miniskirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arms.
As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
Also attending: #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, who said Williams was “strong in so many ways, not just physically. I’ll always support her.”
The runway show in midtown Manhattan began with a lush brown trench-style coat, followed by a suit in the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt. Pants and slouchy sweaters followed, then a series of dresses, tops and coats in an animal-style print.
The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white. And she is also clearly partial to bright colors, as in one hot pink ensemble that was part midriff-baring pantsuit, part long skirt.
But perhaps the most striking and creative sight on the runway came when two models wore the same outfit together, side by side, one in a plus size and one not — an effective statement about size diversity.
Williams noted later on the red carpet that her intention was “to show diversity of all colors and all backgrounds and all sizes — just beautiful women.”
Burke praised Williams’ runway for being truly diverse. “I love Serena,” she said, adding that fashion is “another world for her to conquer.”
***
A federal appeals court has thrown out $8 million in punitive damages against the daughter-in-law of author John Steinbeck in her long-running copyright spat with the late author’s stepdaughter.
But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a $5 million verdict against Gail Steinbeck and told her it’s time to end her legal saga.
Waverly Scott Kaffaga, whose mother, Elaine, was married to Steinbeck when he died in 1968, won a lawsuit two years ago showing Gail Steinbeck meddled with plans to make money off his most famous works. Kaffaga said Steinbeck helped kill plans to remake films of the “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden.”
The 3-0 ruling said a lower court could issue an injunction to end what it called Steinbeck’s “recidivist litigation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.