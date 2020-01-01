The son of television producer Jenji Kohan, who created the series “Orange is the New Black,” died New Year’s Eve in a skiing accident in Utah, police said Thursday.
Charles “Charlie” Noxon, 20, was pronounced dead after hitting a sign Tuesday on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort, police said. He was alone and there were no witnesses to the crash, but it appears that it happened as he tried to navigate a fork in the trail, Summit County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said.
Noxon was quickly discovered by other skiers and pronounced dead by an air ambulance crew before reaching a hospital.
Noxon was on a trip with his siblings and father, journalist Christopher Noxon, police said. The ski resort is located near the home of the Sundance Film Festival, set to begin later this month.
His mother is known for creating the Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and the Showtime series “Weeds.”
***
The ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died, authorities said Thursday.
Paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in Maitland, a suburb of Orlando, early Wednesday morning to check on an unresponsive man, according to a statement from the Maitland Police Department. The detective wouldn’t say if it was a criminal investigation.
Gordon was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water.
Gordon was never charged in the case, but was found responsible in a wrongful-death lawsuit and ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.
