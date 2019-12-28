Alec Baldwin did not slander a man in interviews about a parking dispute that turned physical, a judge has ruled as dueling lawsuits between the actor and the other driver continue.
Baldwin’s remarks — including claims that Wojciech Cieszkowski’s driving was “really fast,” “really aggressive” and made the actor think his wife and son were about to be run over — were “hyperbole” and “rhetorical illustrations,” Manhattan Judge David B. Cohen wrote last week. “They are words of frustration with someone’s driving,” not accusations that amount to slander, he wrote.
Cohen tossed out Cieszkowski’s slander claim, but his assault and battery allegations can proceed toward trial.
Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said Friday that they were pleased with the decision.
The Emmy Award-winning actor pleaded guilty to harassment in the November 2018 confrontation. He went on to file a defamation suit of his own against Cieszkowski, a contractor.
***
Lee Mendelson, the producer who changed the face of the holidays when he brought “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to television in 1965 and wrote the lyrics to its signature song, “Christmas Time Is Here,” died on Christmas Day. He was 86.
Mendelson, who won a dozen Emmys in his long career, died at his home in Hillsborough, Calif., of congestive heart failure after a long struggle with lung cancer, son Jason Mendelson said.
Lee Mendelson headed a team that included “Peanuts” author Charles Schulz, director Bill Melendez, and pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi, whose music for the show, including the opening “Christmas Time Is Here,” has become as much a Christmas staple as the show itself. The team would go on to create more than 50 network specials, four feature films and many other “Peanuts” projects.
Mendelson is survived by his wife, Ploenta; his children Lynda, Glenn, Jason and Sean; his stepson, Ken; and eight grandchildren.
