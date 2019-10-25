Shortly after winning her second Booker Prize, Margaret Atwood has received a rare honor from Queen Elizabeth II for her services to literature.
The Canadian novelist and poet was presented with an Order of the Companions of Honor in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday. She said the experience made her “a bit emotional.”
The Press Association quoted Atwood as saying that “when you see the Queen at her age and her schedule that she puts out, it’s an inspiration to everybody, you just keep going.”
Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize 10 days ago, after judges flouted the rule that there should be a single winner. She also won the prestigious fiction award in 2000, and has several U.S., Canadian and French awards.
***
Christian artist TobyMac has recalled the artistry of his 21-year-old son, who was found dead in Nashville, Tenn., this week.
A representative for TobyMac said Truett Foster McKeehan died sometime “Tuesday night or Wednesday morning” in a Nashville home. A cause of death has not been determined.
TobyMac has won seven Grammys, both as a solo artist and as a member of the Christian rap/rock group DC Talk. His statement says his son, who was also an artist, had just played his first show a week ago, a dream of his since he was 12.
***
Grammy-winning musician Lyle Lovett has been inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.
Lovett was honored Thursday during a ceremony in the Texas capital. The event featured several performances and also honored Blues legend Buddy Guy and singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin.
Highlights of the ceremony will air on PBS during a special New Year’s broadcast.
