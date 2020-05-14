Melissa Etheridge said Wednesday that her son Beckett Cypher has died.
Etheridge released a statement saying opioid addiction was behind Cypher’s death.
“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” the statement said. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”
Cypher, who died in downtown Denver, was one of two children the singer had with former partner filmmaker Julie Cypher, conceived with sperm from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby.
The daily Facebook Live concert Etheridge has been giving during the pandemic was canceled.
“My heart is broken,” Etheridge’s statement said. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”
Cypher, 21, was born to Etheridge and Julie Cypher in 1998. The couple split in 2000. Etheridge, a 58-year-old Grammy winner, singer-songwriter and activist, also has 13-year-old twins.
***
Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview.
The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. The family has been staying in the Dalkey suburb, where celebrities including Bono have homes, since filming was shut down.
In an interview Wednesday with local radio station SPIN 1038, Damon said his eldest daughter, Alexia, was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at college in New York, but she “got through it fine.”
“Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible, but I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids,” he told SPIN 1038.
