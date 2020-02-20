The home-invasion death of rising rapper Pop Smoke in Los Angeles does not appear to have been part of a robbery, police said Thursday, as detectives sought to identify the shooter and the music community mourned.

Investigators were not ruling out a robbery, but they were looking at other possible motives as well, said Capt. Jonathan Tippet of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper, whose legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed Wednesday at a home in the Hollywood Hills. A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside, police said. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects.

***

Dan Brown’s next book will have a lighter, more musical touch. The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony,” scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced the book Thursday.

“Wild Symphony” will be illustrated by Susan Batori and will be accompanied by a release of children’s classical music written by Brown.

“I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes,” Brown said in a statement. “With ‘Wild Symphony,’ I was excited to build on this idea and create a truly layered experience by using three different languages simultaneously — art, music, and words.”

***

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump’s second national security adviser, will have a book out April 28. First announced in the summer of 2018, “Battlegrounds” will focus on national security and foreign policy, including his contentious time with Trump.

In announcing the release date Thursday, HarperCollins called “Battlegrounds” a “groundbreaking reassessment of America’s place in the world, drawing from McMaster’s long engagement with these issues, including 34 years of service in the U.S. Army.”

— From wire reports

