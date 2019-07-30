A jury on Monday found that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song in a unanimous decision that represented a rare takedown of a pop superstar and her elite producer by a relatively unknown artist.
The verdict came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors first sued in 2014 alleging “Dark Horse” stole from “Joyful Noise,” a song Gray released under the stage name Flame.
Questions from the jury during their deliberations had suggested they might find only some of the defendants liable for copyright infringement. The case focused on the notes and beats of the song, not its lyrics or recording, and the questions suggested that Perry might be off the hook.
But in a decision that left many in the courtroom surprised, jurors found all six songwriters and all four corporations that released and distributed the songs were liable, including Perry and Sarah Hudson, who wrote only the song’s words, and Juicy J, who only wrote the rap he provided for the song. Perry was not present when the verdict was read.
The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much Perry and other defendants owe. Attorneys opened that phase by telling jurors the song earned $41 million overall. Most of the dispute will center on the $31 million Capitol Records received from the song. The label contends that after factoring in costs, its profit was $630,000.
***
American rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault as his trial in Sweden opened Tuesday, a month after a street fight that landed him in jail and that became a topic of U.S.-Swedish diplomacy.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused with two others of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30. Prosecutors played video footage in court that showed Mayers throwing a young man to the ground. The assault charge that carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Mayers says he acted in self-defense.
The Grammy-nominated artist’s extended detention prompted President Donald Trump to personally intervene on his behalf earlier this month. Mayers nevertheless remained behind bars.
Swedish news agency TT said Trump sent the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Ambassador Robert O’Brien, to Stockholm to monitor the court proceedings and to show support for Mayers. It wasn’t immediately clear why Trump dispatched a diplomat charged with advocating for hostages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.