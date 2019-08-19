With a simple “We do,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his wedding to his longtime girlfriend on Instagram. A photo of the movie star and Lauren Hashian was posted on the social media site. Both were wearing white and were standing overlooking the ocean. The post said the date of their apparent nuptials was Sunday, in Hawaii.
Johnson’s representative did not immediately return calls asking for comment.
The couple have been dating for several years and have two young daughters. Johnson also has a teenage daughter from a previous marriage.
Johnson has a lot to celebrate this month. His movie “Hobbs and Shaw” has been a box office success since being released earlier in August.
***
Tommy Orange’s novel “There There” and Jeffrey C. Stewart’s biography of Harlem Renaissance thinker Alain Locke are among this year’s winners of American Book Awards, given for works that highlight the diversity of the country’s literature.
The awards were announced Monday by the Before Columbus Foundation, founded in 1976 by author Ishmael Reed. Orange’s debut novel was among the most acclaimed works of 2018. Stewart’s “The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke” won the Pulitzer Prize.
Other winners include Halifu Osumare’s memoir “Dancing in Blackness,” Ángel García’s poetry book “Teeth Never Sleep” and William T. Vollmann’s nonfiction work on climate change, “Carbon Ideologies.”
***
Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.
But she won’t be alone: The CMAs said Monday that Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood for the Nov. 13 event, which will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.”
The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Nominees will be announced Aug. 28.
***
Bubba Hiers, who left behind landscaping to help his celebrity sister Paula Deen grow her Savannah restaurant business as she rose to fame, died Thursday from pancreatic cancer. He was 65.
“Bubba was the greatest brother who was loved by so many people,” Deen said in an emailed statement Monday. “We will miss him dearly.”
